Australian Open 2019: Alfie Hewett, Lucy Shuker, Gordon Reid & Andy Lapthorne lose

Alfie Hewitt
Alfie Hewett won the French Open title in 2017 and followed that up with the US Open crown the following year
Australian Open 2019
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January
Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 08:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

US Open champion Alfie Hewett was one of four Britons to suffer defeat as the wheelchair tennis competitions got under way at the Australian Open.

Hewett, 21, lost 6-1 6-4 to Japanese world number one Shingo Kunieda, while Scot Gordon Reid was beaten 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 6-2 by Frenchman Stephane Houdet.

Lucy Shuker, a 2017 semi-finalist, was overwhelmed 6-0 6-0 by Dutch top seed Diede de Groot in the women's singles.

Andy Lapthorne lost 6-1 4-6 6-4 to David Wagner in the men's quad event.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you