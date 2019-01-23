Australian Open 2019: Alfie Hewett, Lucy Shuker, Gordon Reid & Andy Lapthorne lose

From the section

Alfie Hewett won the French Open title in 2017 and followed that up with the US Open crown the following year

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January Coverage: Daily live commentaries on the BBC Sport website, listen to Tennis Breakfast daily from 08:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and watch highlights on BBC TV and online.

US Open champion Alfie Hewett was one of four Britons to suffer defeat as the wheelchair tennis competitions got under way at the Australian Open.

Hewett, 21, lost 6-1 6-4 to Japanese world number one Shingo Kunieda, while Scot Gordon Reid was beaten 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 6-2 by Frenchman Stephane Houdet.

Lucy Shuker, a 2017 semi-finalist, was overwhelmed 6-0 6-0 by Dutch top seed Diede de Groot in the women's singles.

Andy Lapthorne lost 6-1 4-6 6-4 to David Wagner in the men's quad event.