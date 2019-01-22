Kelly Gallagher: Paralympic champion narrowly misses out on Para Alpine World Championship medal

Media playback is not supported on this device Kelly Gallagher fourth in World Para Giant Slalom

Kelly Gallagher narrowly missed out on a medal in her opening event at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships.

The Down native, 33, finished fourth in the Women's Giant Slalom in Slovenia, just one-tenth of a second behind her GB team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, 20, took bronze behind gold-medallist Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia with Australia's Melissa Perrine finishing second.

Farkasova, who led after the first run, swept to a commanding eight-second win.

Gallagher will return to competition on Thursday in the Women's Slalom.

The Sochi Paralympic gold medallist and her guide Gary Smith were in fourth place after their first run of the day at the Kranjska Gora resort and improved by almost three seconds on the second attempt but finished with a combined time of two minutes 25.76 seconds, which was just behind Fitzpatrick's time of two minutes 25:66 seconds.