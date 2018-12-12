Paralympic champion David Weir added to British Athletics' funding

Weir failed to win any medals in a disappointing Rio 2016 campaign

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir has been added to British Athletics' second-tier funding programme after announcing his intention to race the marathon at Tokyo 2020.

The 39-year-old Londoner had vowed to "never wear the GB vest again" after a dispute with a team coach at Rio 2016.

But he said in September counselling had helped bring him back to sport.

"David is one of our finest athletes. I am delighted he has set his ambitions," said British Athletics' Paula Dunn.

The Paralympic head coach added: "We will support him as he aims to achieve those goals."

Weir has been added to the 'Podium Potential' category of athletes, alongside training partners JohnBoy Smith, Mo Jomni, Dillon Labrooy.

Weir had previously said he would not represent Britain again while Australian coach Jenni Banks, who he said accused him of not trying in a relay race at Rio 2016, was still part of the team.

Banks, previously a full-time coach, now works for British Athletics on a consultancy basis.

Weir told BBC Sport in September that he had suicidal thoughts in the wake of the Rio Games as he dealt with his acrimonious dispute with Banks, a split from his partner and long-held feelings of resentment over his disability.

"I'm in such a positive mindset now," he said.

"I'm going to make sure I get to Tokyo, put the GB vest on and feel very proud to wear it like I did in 1996 [his Paralympic debut]."

Weir won the London Marathon for the eighth time in April, before third-place finishes in Chicago in October and New York in November.

He raced for the final time on the track at the 2017 Anniversary Games, switching his concentration to road and longer distance.