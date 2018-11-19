Wheelchair Doubles Masters: Louise Hunt & Dana Mathewson lose final
Great Britain's Louise Hunt and her American partner Dana Mathewson lost the women's Wheelchair Doubles Masters final in the Netherlands.
The pair lost 6-3 6-1 to Dutch pair Marjolein Buis and Aniek van Koot.
Hunt and Mathewson had beaten Buis and Van Koot in a group match but found them too strong in the final.
Briton Lucy Shuker and her partner Diede de Groot won the third place play-off 6-0 6-1 against Katharina Kruger and Michaela Spaanstra.
The Masters is the ITF's final doubles championship tour event of the year.