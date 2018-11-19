Wheelchair Doubles Masters: Louise Hunt & Dana Mathewson lose final

From the section

Hunt competed at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics

Great Britain's Louise Hunt and her American partner Dana Mathewson lost the women's Wheelchair Doubles Masters final in the Netherlands.

The pair lost 6-3 6-1 to Dutch pair Marjolein Buis and Aniek van Koot.

Hunt and Mathewson had beaten Buis and Van Koot in a group match but found them too strong in the final.

Briton Lucy Shuker and her partner Diede de Groot won the third place play-off 6-0 6-1 against Katharina Kruger and Michaela Spaanstra.

The Masters is the ITF's final doubles championship tour event of the year.