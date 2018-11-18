Wheelchair Doubles Masters: Antony Cotterill & Andy Lapthorne lose quads final

From the section

Antony Cotterill and Andy Lapthorne were the top seeds in Bemmel

Great Britain's Antony Cotterill and Andy Lapthorne were lost the men's Wheelchair Doubles Masters quads final in straight sets to Nick Taylor and David Wagner.

The American pair won 6-4 7-6 in the Netherlands - their fifth victory in eight meetings with the top seeds.

Bryan Barten and Ymanitu Silva beat Greg Hasterok and Lucas Sithole 6-4 6-2 in the bronze medal match.

Cotterill and Lapthorne last won the event in 2016.

Briton Gordon Reid and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez were beaten in the semi-finals of the men's doubles by British Open champions Joachim Gerard of Belgium and Swede Stefan Olsson.

Dutch pair Marjolein Buis and Aniek van Koot will play Britain's Louise Hunt and her American partner Dana Mathewson in the women's doubles final on Sunday.

The Masters is the ITF's final doubles championship tour event of the year.