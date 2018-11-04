European Para-Badminton Championships: England win eight golds

Jack Shephard won gold in the SS6 men's singles and men's doubles

England's para-badminton players won eight gold medals at the European Championships in Rodez, France.

Jack Shephard (SS6) and Martin Rooke (WH2) won two golds apiece while Rachel Choong (SS6) won three.

Daniel Bethell won the SL3 men's singles title while Rooke won the WH2 title, as well as WH1-WH2 doubles gold with Germany's Thomas Wandschneider.

Para-badminton will make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 but Choong's category is not part of the programme.

Shephard teamed up with Krysten Coombs to win the men's doubles title before beating him to singles gold.

Choong defeated Rebecca Bedford to win women's singles gold after they had won doubles gold together, while she also won the mixed doubles with Andrew Martin.