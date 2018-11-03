Amputee Football World Cup: England beaten 5-1 by Brazil in quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device 'To represent your country is just good fun' - England prepare for Amputee World Cup

England have been knocked out of the Amputee Football World Cup after losing 5-1 to Brazil in the quarter finals.

Ranked second in Europe, England had taken the lead in the first half, before Brazil pegged them back and took control of the game.

They had reached the quarter-finals following a 2-0 last-16 win over Argentina at the tournament in Mexico.

The Brazil goals were the first they had conceded in the competition, having scored 14 in five games.

England finished top of Group A earlier in the competition.