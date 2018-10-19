Tokyo 2020: IPC concerned over readiness of Tokyo for Paralympic Games

Construction of the Athletes' Village for Tokyo 2020 is well under way

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has raised concerns about the availability of accessible hotel rooms at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The governing body says it is "unlikely" there will be a sufficient numbers ready in time.

The IPC also predicts logistical problems for the movement of athletes using a wheelchair at the Games.

It stressed, however, that it was happy with the overall progress being made by the organising committee.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said "steps are being taken now" to address concerns over the number of accessible rooms, but added that it was "unlikely we will have a sufficient number" in time for pre-Games training camps or for the Games themselves.

The Japanese authorities on Wednesday announced a new law on requiring all new hotels with over 50 rooms to provide wheelchair-friendly accommodation.

With 1,800 wheelchair using athletes expected at the Games, transportation is also a concern.

"Unfortunately we believe there may be some issues in this area which could be extremely problematic not only for the days of sport, but also for the Ceremonies when large numbers of athletes need to be moved," said IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez.

"The transportation of athletes is integral to the success of any Paralympic Games. Athletes and teams want to travel together."

Gonzalez, who was speaking after a two-day project review in Tokyo, added: "The job to deliver the best Paralympic Games ever becomes much harder from now on.

"As with any Games, there are some issues which need more detailed planning and resolution but we are confident we are heading in the right direction. They are both somewhat outside the organising committee's immediate control."

An estimated 4,400 Para-athletes will descend on the city for the 12-day event that begins in August 2020.