Matt Skelhon wins World Cup gold for GB to earn Paralympic quota place

Skelhon has competed at three Paralympic Games

Matt Skelhon won Britain's second gold at the World Shooting Para-sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France, by the narrowest of margins.

The Beijing Paralympic champion claimed victory in Saturday's R3 10m air rifle prone mixed SH1 event.

His winning score of 253.4 was just 0.1 ahead of Finland's Jarkko Mylly, with bronze going to Italy's Hoda Beatrice Broccolo.

Earlier in the week, Skelhon won bronze in the R6 50m rifle prone mixed event.

His win gives GB a second quota place for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo after James Bevis secured one, thanks to his victory in the R9 50m rifle event.

Skelhon, who won world silver in the R3 event earlier this year, took the lead with four rounds to go and held on in a tense finish.

He led by 0.3 going into the final two shots but could only manage 10.5 with both. Mylly's 10.6 and 10.7 closed the gap but weren't enough for victory.