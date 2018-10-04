Michael McKillop: Groin injury could end Irish Paralympic star's career

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael McKillop is a nine-time world champion

Ireland's Paralympic star Michael McKillop says he may have to retire because of the groin injury which has troubled him for more than a year.

McKillop, 28, has not run since winning double gold at last year's IPC World Championships in London.

He is set to undergo surgery in the coming weeks but admits there is no guarantee it will be successful.

"There's a high possibility that my race could be run," nine-time world champion McKillop told BBC Sport NI.

Immediately after winning gold at the Rio Paralympics, the Glengormley man said he intended to finish his career by clinching a fifth Paralympic title in Tokyo in 2020.

However, McKillop, who is getting married in November, admitted his ambition was now in some doubt.

"Hopefully, touch wood, I can still get to Tokyo," he added.

"I still have the plan I talked about after winning in Rio. I want to take that number one spot and walk off the track.

"If that is to be the case, I have to do surgery.

"But there is a high possibility that the surgeon might say, 'you know what, we might fix it but after eight weeks of rehab it might get sore again'," added McKillop, who was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy.

McKillop's mental health battles

McKillop has spoken before about his mental health battles and he revealed in the BBC interview that his participation in Rio two years ago was in some doubt because of his struggles at that point.

"I didn't know whether I was going to be able to make Rio because of my mental state. I was training away. I was perfectly fine physically," added McKillop, who began his Paralympic career as a 15-year-old in 2005.

"But because of the pressure and dealing with pressure and stress, anxiety attacks…for a time I couldn't leave my room.

"There were times when I didn't want to go out and train. Times I didn't go out and train because running is a lonely sport and you go out and you don't know what you are going to do."

The Northern Irishman had sessions with NHS and private psychologists and he talks about his "dark times" in the public appearances and events that he does.

"That's one of the topics that I speak about and make people aware that I was a stat. I was a number. I had to go down that avenue but I don't want anyone else to experience that because it's not a nice avenue or hole to be in.

"At the start, I didn't tell anyone. It wasn't just weeks. It was for years that I hid it and kept it a secret. I got to a stage where I was at boiling point and I was feeling that I had to express my feelings and how I was dealing with it.

"There were tears. Lying in bed not wanting to leave. Car journeys when I was punching steering wheels. Not knowing what I was doing.

"But I'm proud to be on the other side of that. I got over the bridge. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but with the support of my family, my team, my sponsors, my partners , my fiancée, it has got me in to the best mental state even though I am injured at the moment."

McKillop believes his achievements and those of his great Jason Smyth deserve better exposure in the Irish media

Media Paralympic coverage 'disappointing'

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of the setting up of Disability Sport Northern Ireland, McKillop says Paralympic sport has "progressed massively" over the past two decades but its lack of media coverage, particularly in Ireland, remains a sore point for the county Antrim man.

He said he was unhappy journalists from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were not in London to report on his two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships.

"They waited until we came back into an airport, but when you looked at the able-bodied World Championships, there were probably 10 reporters from Ireland there.

"A World Championships in the pinnacle. Not to see a reporter was quite disappointing.

"You walk through the mixed zone and you do interviews. with international media outlets.

"For me not to have the chance to express how I felt. I was running for my country. I was running for my city. I felt people needed to know that."