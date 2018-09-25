James Bevis earns GB 2020 Paralympics shooting spot by winning World Cup gold

James Bevis (centre) made his Paralympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games

James Bevis has secured a quota place for Great Britain at the 2020 Paralympics by defending his R9 title at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France.

The 42-year-old, who won bronze at London 2012, scored 246.5 in the event, with Italian Andrea Liverani's total of 241.0 earning him silver.

Ukraine's Vasyl Kovalchuk won bronze with a score of 220.6.

There was also team golds for Bevis, Ryan Cockbill and Tim Jeffery.