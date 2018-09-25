Former Paralympic champion Jonathan Fox retires from swimming

Jonathan Fox also won silver at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008

London 2012 Paralympic champion Jonathan Fox has retired from swimming.

The 27-year-old Briton won 100m backstroke gold in London, before claiming silver at Rio 2016 in the same event and also in 400m freestyle.

Fox was reclassified from S7 to S8, under new IPC rules, making it more difficult to be competitive in his chosen events.

He said: "Now feels like a suitable time to step away from the sport and focus on my health."

He added: "2018 has been a bit of whirlwind for me."

Fox, who missed April's Commonwealth Games and the World Para-swimming European Championships in the summer, was also diagnosed with type-one diabetes in August.