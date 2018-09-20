Piers Gilliver: British wheelchair fencer wins European silver

From the section

Piers Gilliver won epee silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Britain's Piers Gilliver won wheelchair fencing silver at the European Championships in Terni, Italy.

The 24-year-old, who also took silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, lost 15-13 in the men's epee A gold medal match to Russia's Maxim Shaburov.

Elsewhere, fellow Briton Dimitri Coutya was unable to follow up on the epee gold and foil bronze he won earlier in the week.

Coutya, 20, exited the men's sabre B competition in the last 16.