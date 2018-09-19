Dimitri Coutya: Briton wins wheelchair fencing epee gold at European Championships
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Dimitri Coutya won gold in the men's epee category B at the Wheelchair Fencing European Championships in Terni, Italy.
The 20-year-old double world champion beat Paralympic champion Andre Pranevich of Belarus 15-5 in the final.
Russia team-mates Konstantin Yuryevich Beych and Alexander Kuzyukov finished joint-third to share bronze.
Coutya's first European gold added to the bronze he won in the foil category B on Tuesday.
"It's incredible," he said. "Pranevich is so strong and to get to the final with him at such a big competition is a huge honour."
Coutya, who represented Britain at the 2016 Paralympics, won silver in foil and bronze in epee at the 2016 European Championships.