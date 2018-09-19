Dimitri Coutya: Briton wins wheelchair fencing epee gold at European Championships

Britain's Dimitri Coutya
Dimitri Coutya added European gold to his world title

Britain's Dimitri Coutya won gold in the men's epee category B at the Wheelchair Fencing European Championships in Terni, Italy.

The 20-year-old double world champion beat Paralympic champion Andre Pranevich of Belarus 15-5 in the final.

Russia team-mates Konstantin Yuryevich Beych and Alexander Kuzyukov finished joint-third to share bronze.

Coutya's first European gold added to the bronze he won in the foil category B on Tuesday.

"It's incredible," he said. "Pranevich is so strong and to get to the final with him at such a big competition is a huge honour."

Coutya, who represented Britain at the 2016 Paralympics, won silver in foil and bronze in epee at the 2016 European Championships.

