Dimitri Coutya: Briton wins wheelchair fencing bronze at European Championships

Dimitri Coutya
Coutya won silver in foil and bronze in epee at the 2016 event

Britain's Dimitri Coutya won wheelchair fencing bronze at the European Championships in Terni, Italy.

The 20-year-old finished joint third in the men's foil category B, sharing bronze with Albert Kamalov of Russia.

Italy's Marco Cima took gold with victory over Poland's Jacek Garowski in the final.

Coutya, who represented Britain at the 2016 Paralympics, won silver in foil and bronze in epee at the 2016 European Championships.

