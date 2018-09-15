ITU World Championships: Lauren Steadman wins gold in Australia

Steadman has put significant time into her rivals on the bike leg this season

Lauren Steadman was one of three British Para-triathletes to win gold at the ITU World Championships on the Gold Coast in Australia on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who is appearing on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, beat team-mate Claire Cashmore to win the PTS5 category, with Paralympic champion Grace Norman in third.

Steadman's compatriot Dave Ellis, guided by Mark Buckingham, won gold in the visually impaired category.

And Hannah Moore took gold in the PTS4.

Head coach Jonathon Riall said: "This is the most successful outcome for our team in its short history and testament to the continuous hard work from every member of coaching and support staff."

Great Britain medals

Gold: Dave Ellis, Hannah Moore, Lauren Steadman

Silver: Fran Brown, Claire Cashmore, Alison Patrick, Andy Lewis, Ryan Taylor

Bronze: George Peasgood, Joe Townsend