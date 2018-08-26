BBC Sport - Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: GB captain Pratt on 'surreal' gold
'So surreal I don't know what's going on' - GB captain
- From the section Disability Sport
Phil Pratt, the captain of Great Britain's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships-winning team, says claiming the title was "surreal."
The Welshman led his side to an historic win over the United States in the final in Hamburg as Great Britain won a first global title.
