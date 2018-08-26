BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: Euro golds 'two of the hardest I've had to fight for'
Two of the hardest golds I've had to fight for - Davies
- From the section Disability Sport
Aled Sion Davies expresses his delight at winning double gold for Great Britain at the Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.
The Welshman added the shot put title to his discus gold, despite having snapped his leg brace in round two.
