BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: Euro golds 'two of the hardest I've had to fight for'

Two of the hardest golds I've had to fight for - Davies

Aled Sion Davies expresses his delight at winning double gold for Great Britain at the Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The Welshman added the shot put title to his discus gold, despite having snapped his leg brace in round two.

Top videos

Video

Two of the hardest golds I've had to fight for - Davies

Video

KSI v Logan Paul: The biggest fight of 2018 so far?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Players absent through injury, not 'bust-up' - Benitez

Video

Fans mob Dragons as they take Challenge Cup back to France

Video

Newcastle formation 'surprised' Sarri

Video

Palace didn't deserve to lose - Hodgson

Video

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Video

D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Reds lost plot in second half - Klopp

Video

Dogboe: From beatings at school to beating the world

Video

How Cardiff are helping young people change their lives

Video

Guardiola happy with 'good point' at Wolves

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired