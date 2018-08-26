Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: GB men beat USA in final

From the section

Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball team won World Championships gold with a thrilling 79-62 victory over USA in the final.

Harry Brown and George Bates scored 17 points apiece in Hamburg as GB claimed their first global title.

Britain, who lost to USA in the pool stage, went ahead early in a tense final and never allowed them back into the game.

GB women lost 56-40 to the Netherlands in the final on Saturday.

More to follow.