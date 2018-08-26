Para-athletics European Championships: Thomas Young and Aled Sion Davies win gold for Great Britain in Berlin

Aled Sion Davies won F42 discuss gold at the 2012 London Olympic Games, before winning the F42 shot put title four years later in Rio.

Thomas Young and Aled Sion Davies won gold for Great Britain on the final day of the Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Young, 18, gained his second gold of the championships, taking the men's T38 100m title in 11.66 seconds.

Two-time Paralympic champion Davies threw a championship record 15.39 metres to win the men's F63 shot put final - also his second gold in Berlin.

In the final event, Great Britain won the universal 4x100m relay final.

Great Britain finished with 50 medals, including 20 gold, which was good enough for second place on the medal table, behind Poland.

The team of Zachary Shaw, Laura Sugar, Sophie Hanh and Nathan Maguire finished in 48.73 to win the 4x100m relay.

It was Hahn's third gold of the championship, after earlier success in the women's T38 and T35 100m finals.

Ben Rowlings won silver in the men's T34 800m final, with Isaac Towers fourth.

Stef Reid secured a bronze medal in the women's T64 long jump with a leap of 5.49m, with France's Marie-Amelie Le Fur claiming gold with a world record 6.01m.

Jordan Howe finished second in the men's 200m T35 final, while Dillon Labrooy was fifth in the men's T54 1500m final - an event from which defending European champion Richard Chiassaro was forced to withdraw on Thursday on medical grounds.

Maria Lyle, who won her third European title in the women's T35 100m in Berlin on Tuesday, also withdrew from the 200m final because of a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Germany's Felix Streng won the men's 100m T64 final in a championship record time of 11.23.