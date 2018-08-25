Para-athletics European Championships: Hannah Cockroft beats GB rival Kare Adenegan

Hannah Cockcroft is a five-time Paralympic champion

Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft gained revenge on Great Britain team-mate Kare Adenegan with victory in the T34 800m at the Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Cockroft was beaten by the 17-year-old in Wednesday's 100m final.

But she controlled from the front in a cagey race over two laps to win one of three golds for GB on the penultimate day of action.

"I have worked really hard on my 800m, especially my tactics," she said.

"I knew I had to go in and put in a quick start because I know that is Kare's strength and I just had to play it from there really.

"I knew I could put that sprint in at the end and take the win."

Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn retained her T38 100m crown with a dominant display, while the third British gold went to her training partner Thomas Young in the T38 200m.

Sophie Hahn won gold at the Rio Games in the T38 100m

"There are no words, I am just so happy," said 18-year-old Young, who is making his GB debut in Berlin.

"It was really hard. It wasn't easy, I knew the guy to the left of me was coming and I had to keep going. At 30 metres to go I was going as fast as I ever have."

The other outstanding performance of the day came from German long jumper Markus Rehm, who set a new world best of 8.48m, beating his previous best by 1cm.

The distance matched the winning jump from South Africa's Luvo Manyonga at last year's able-bodied World Championships in London.

It would have comfortably won gold at the able-bodied Europeans in Berlin this month and at both the Rio and London Olympics.

The 30-year-old has been prevented from taking part in able-bodied competition after failing to prove that his prosthetic leg does not give an unfair advantage.

But after his victory he reiterated his desire to jump against able-bodied opposition and has called for more dialogue with the IAAF, the sport's governing body.

Hahn was joined on the podium by Olivia Breen as the Welsh competitor took bronze in the T38 100m.