World Para-athletics European Championships: Sally Brown fourth in T47 200m final

Brown competed for Great Britain at the 2012 London Paralympics

Ballykelly woman Sally Brown finished fourth in the T47 200m final at the European Para-athletics Championships in Berlin on Saturday.

The 23-year-old British athlete clocked 27.93 seconds which left her 0.61 seconds behind the Czech Republic's bronze medallist Tereza Jakschova.

France's Angelina Lanza clinched gold in 26.31 seconds ahead of Poland's Alicja Jeromin (26.61).

Brown finished fifth in Friday's 100m in the German capital.

The county Londonderry woman was second behind France's Lanza in the 400m final on Wednesday but medals were not awarded in the one-lap event because the duo were the only entries.

Brown has been plagued by injury and illness over the last number of years which has sidelined her from major competitions.

Having competed at London 2012, a series of stress fractures and an emergency appendix operation have since disrupted the sprinter's progress.

Brown, who was born with dysmelia which prevented her left arm from fully developing, won world junior medals during her youths career.