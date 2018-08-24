Para-Athletics European Championships: David Devine wins first European title

David Devine has had an injury-troubled six years after his double medal haul at the London 2012 Paralympic Games

David Devine overcame the "disappointment" of silver in the 1500m to win his first European title in the T13 5,000m in Berlin.

Devine's was one of six medals for Great Britain on day five at the Para-Athletics European Championships.

Polly Maton won double bronze in the T47 100m and long jump, after producing a personal best leap of 5.28m.

There was also silver for Rhys Jones in the T37 100m and Joanna Butterfield in the F51 club throw.

Stephen Osborne took bronze in the T51 200m.

"The Spanish athletes went past me a couple of times but it didn't bother me," said Devine. "I paced it right and had enough to pick it up at the end.

"I was disappointed after the 1500m on Monday but this has put a smile on my face today."