BBC Sport - Adam Hills: The Last Leg star on playing for Warrington Wolves

'When we're together, none of us are the freaks'

Comedian Adam Hills tells BBC Sport about the Warrington Wolves Physically Disabled Rugby League side.

The team are in his home town of Sydney to take on the best in Australia - Russell Crowe's South Sydney Rabbitohs.

