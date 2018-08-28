BBC Sport - The man who travels 450 miles to play for his nearest rugby league team
Travelling 450 miles just for training
- From the section Disability Sport
BBC Sport travels with Anthony Seward as he does his weekly trip from his home in Tiverton, Devon, to Warrington to play rugby league.
The Super League side's Physically Disabled Rugby League (PDRL) side is the nearest to Anthony .
But it is still a 450-mile round trip that takes around four hours each way.
