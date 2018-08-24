World Para-athletics European Championships: Sally Brown finishes fifth in 100m final

Brown competed for Great Britain at the 2012 London Paralympics

Northern Ireland's Sally Brown finished fifth in the T47 100m final at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin on Friday.

The County Londonderry woman clocked 13.56 in a race won by Poland's Alicja Jeromin in 13.02 while Brown's GB team-mate Polly Maton was third.

Brown was second in the T47 400m final on Wednesday but it was a non-medal race as only two athletes competed.

The 23-year-old goes in the T47 200m final on Saturday.

Brown, who is competing for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has been plagued with injury over the last number of years which has sidelined her from major competitions.

Having ran at the 2012 Paralympics a series of stress fractures and an emergency appendix operation have since disrupted the sprinter's progress.

After a promising youth career which brought junior world championships gold medals in the 100m and 200m Brown, who was born with dysmelia, is hopeful of returning to her best form provided she remains injury-free.