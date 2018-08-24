Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: GB women reach first world final

Helen Freeman was part of the Britain team that reached the Paralympic bronze medal match at Rio 2016

The Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team reached their first World Championship final with a superb 60-37 victory over hosts Germany.

The GB team, whose previous best finish at the event was fifth in 2014, were the hungrier from the start against the Rio Paralympic silver medallists.

They led 35-14 at the break and kept their intensity in the second half, finishing comfortable winners.

Co-captain Helen Freeman, the team's longest-serving player, top scored.

She totalled 31 points and 12 rebounds, plus nine assists.

They will face the Netherlands or China in Saturday's final.