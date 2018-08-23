World Para-athletics European Championships: GB's Aled Davies wins F64 discus gold

Aled Davies is the two-time Paralympic champion

Britain's Aled Davies won F64 discus gold at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The two-time Paralympic champion threw 50.55m, with Luxembourg's Tom Habscheid taking silver with 46.22m.

Welshman Davies, 27, has spent much of the year trying to work on technical advantages with the leg brace he uses for support.

"That's not bad for only my fourth session on this brace," he told BBC Sport.

"It has been a tough year so under the circumstances I have to be happy with a 50m throw.

"I don't know how I won. I wasn't the best man and they missed an opportunity because that is the closest they will get to me in my career.

"A win is a win whether it is ugly or great."

Davies, who came close to opting out of the championships, will attempt to win a second gold in the shot - his only event on the Tokyo Paralympic programme - on Sunday.

"This year we wanted to play about with materials and make sure I had the best possible equipment," he said.

"We have gone through eight different leg braces and in the end we realised that what we had originally was the best thing.

"I decided if I sat at home and gave up a title without a fight I would regret it, so I came here and threw everything I had at it."