World Para-athletics European Championships Record-breaking Jason Smyth through to final

Jason Smyth will start as favourite against Poland's Mateusz Michalski, who won the opening heat in Berlin

Ireland's Jason Smyth set a new championship record to reach the T13 100m final at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Smyth, took the 200m gold on Tuesday, won heat two in 10.86 seconds to qualify for the final (17:42 BST).

The county Londonderry man will be looking to repeat the European sprint double he achieved in 2014.

Also during the morning session, Smyth's team-mate Jordan Lee finished third in the men's T47 high jump.

The Kerryman cleared 1.75 metres to take the bronze medal behind gold-medal winner Alexandre Dipoko-Ewane of France and Spain's Daniel Perez Martinez.

Later this evening, David Leavy will line up in the final of the 1500m T38, Patrick Monaghan will race in the 800m T53 final and

City of Lisburn athlete Eve Walsh-Dann will also make her first appearance on the track this evening when she races in the T38 200m final.