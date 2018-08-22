Sprint Canoe World Championships: Charlotte Henshaw wins Para-canoe bronze

Charlotte Henshaw has won medals at the past two Paralympic Games

Britain's Charlotte Henshaw secured a first World Championship honour in her new sport with Para-canoe VL1 200m bronze in Portugal.

The 31-year old won London 2012 silver and Rio 2016 bronze as a Paralympic swimmer before switching sports.

She finished 0.01 seconds behind Ukraine's silver medallist Nataliia Lahutenko, as Larisa Volik of Russia took gold in one minute 06.262 seconds.

"I'm chuffed just to come away with a medal," she told BBC Sport.

Henshaw's main event - the Paralympic KL2 - takes place on Thursday, when she will face team-mate Emma Wiggs, the reigning Paralympic, world and European champion.

The pair eased through their respective KL2 qualifying heats on Wednesday morning with the two quickest times.

"Emma and I are getting used to racing one another and we know it's always going to be tight, but the most important thing to us is that we want to win medals for Britain," said Henshaw.

"We have two women going into that final and that's brilliant for the country and we're both ready for a great race."

The ICF Sprint Canoe World Championships incorporate both disability and able-bodied events, with Rio Olympic K1 champion Liam Health set to line up in the K4 competition at the weekend.