World Para-athletics European Championships: Kare Adenegan wins 100m

Kare Adenegan won T34 100m gold in a time of 17.38 seconds

Teenage wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan beat fellow Briton Hannah Cockroft to win T34 100m gold at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Adenegan had defeated Cockroft over the distance at July's Anniversary Games, taking her world record in the process.

This time, thanks to another strong start, she finished in 17.38 seconds, 0.57secs clear of her rival.

"I did feel a bit of pressure but I'm so pleased to get the gold," she said.

The 17-year-old Coventry racer was inspired to take up the sport after watching the likes of Cockroft at London 2012 and has closed the gap to the five-time Paralympic champion over the past couple of seasons.

This year she has made the breakthrough, marking herself as a rising star of the sport.

"It's what I've been training for over six years - it's not like I've just come along - it has been a long journey," Adenegan told BBC Sport.

"I came here as the world lead and I wanted to keep that going.

"The Anniversary Games were amazing but it is all about performing at major championships and winning medals.

"This year has been so amazing and I hope to carry it on to the World Championships next year and the Tokyo Paralympics."

Cockroft, who will face her rival again in Saturday's 800m final, said she has had other priorities over the past year.

"I knew Kare has been pushing really well this season but I made it clear at the start of the season I was going to go away and focus on other things," she said.

"Maybe it was the wrong thing to do - you think have I lost something? But I need to think of the future.

"I think British wheelchair racing's future is safe with Kare. I couldn't have come second to anyone better."

Britain's other gold of the day came from shot putter Vanessa Wallace in the F34 event - her first international title.

London-based Wallace, 41, who was fifth in the event at the Rio Paralympics and also at last year's World Championships, managed a season's best of 7.45m.

"It has been a challenging season so to come to a Europeans and win is kind of cool," she said.

"I haven't been throwing as well as I would have liked but my coach Alison O'Riordan kept telling me to trust in the process and throw far when it matters.

"I just wanted to go out and do what I do and it went really well."

There were also silvers on day three of the competition for veteran Stephen Miller (F32 club) and newcomer Ross Paterson (T38 400m), and bronzes for Laura Sugar (T64 200m) and wheelchair racers Mo Jomni (T53 400m) and Dylan Labrooy (T54 400m).