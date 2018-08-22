BBC Sport - Maisie Summers-Newton: Gold medals and GCSE results all in a week's work
Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton
- From the section Disability Sport
16-year-old Maisie Summers-Newton recently won three gold medals and broke a world record at the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin, now she is awaiting her GCSE results.
