Wheelchair basketball World Championships: Great Britain men reach semi-finals

Great Britain men's basketball
Great Britain won three of their four group games

Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball team reached the semi-finals of the World Championships with a 67-62 victory over Spain.

George Bates top-scored for GB with 18 points against the Paralympic silver medallists in Hamburg.

Britain led for most of the game and held off Spain after they recovered to level 54-54 in the fourth quarter.

GB, who won bronze at Rio 2016, will play Iran or Turkey in the semi-finals.

Captain Philip Pratt made 10 rebounds and provided 10 assists for Britain, who qualified for the quarter-finals by finishing second in their group.

Jordi Ruiz scored 18 points and Agustin Alejo made 16 rebounds for Spain.

