Northern Ireland Para-athlete Sally Brown says she "still has so much more to give" as she prepares to compete in three events at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin this week following years of battling with injuries and illnesses.

The Ballykelly athlete will take part for Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the T47 400m race on Wednesday, the 100m on Friday and the 200m on Saturday.

"It's really exciting - I'm quite relieved that all my patience and hard work and determination through all the injuries and illnesses has paid off and I'm able to feel part of the team again."

