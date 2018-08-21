Jason Smyth set to maintain career winning run at European tests in Berlin.

Jason Smyth's clinched a sprint double at last year's World Championships in London

Ireland's Jason Smyth will be an overwhelming favourite to maintain his unbeaten Paralympic career in Tuesday's 200m final at the World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The county Londonderry man, 31, has remained unbeaten in a Paralympic career which began in 2005.

A haul of 16 international titles has included five Paralympic gold medals.

The start list for Tuesday evening's 200m final at 17:59 BST suggests that Smyth will be unchallenged.

Smyth's season's best of 21.47 seconds is almost a second quicker than the next fastest of the competitors in 2018.

Poland's Mateusz Michalski is the only other athlete in the field who has ever run under 22 seconds (21.86) while his season's best is 22.31.

Smyth clocked his personal best of 21.05 when memorably setting his T13 world record at London 2012 and he has looked in decent shape this summer having also clocked a windy 21.40 in June.

None of the other five men in Tuesday's 200m field have broken 23 seconds this year.

Earlier this summer, Smyth told BBC Sport NI that he believed he and his fellow Northern Ireland paralympic star Michael McKillop deserved greater recognition.

"I've been in Paralympics since 2005 and never actually been beaten. I don't know how many other people that fall under that category," said Smyth.

"If it was boxing, football or rugby and someone had gone 12 years unbeaten we wouldn't hear the end of it."

Smyth warmed up for the championships by setting a 100m season's best of 10.53 in London last week and he will be expected to complete the T13 sprint double on Thursday evening.

The Eglinton sprinter's Irish team-mates Greta Streimikyte (T12/13 1500m), Paul Keogan (T37 400m final) and Orla Barry (F56/57 discus) will also be involved in finals on Tuesday evening.