European Para-archery Championships: Britain's Jo Frith and Steve Prowse win gold

From the section

Frith also defeated Rumary in the European Cup final in June

Britain's Jo Frith defeated compatriot Victoria Rumary to claim W1 gold at the European Para-archery Championships in Pilsen.

The 57-year old won 134-127, with Rumary taking silver.

In the men's visually impaired 2/3 category, Britain's Steve Prowse beat Giovanni Maria Vaccaro to win gold.

Nicholas Thomas defeated Philip Tranter in an all-British bronze medal match as Britain claimed four medals on the penultimate day.

Britain's overall medal tally in the Czech Republic now stands at seven after three medals on Friday.

Hazel Chaisty and David Phillips claimed bronze in the mixed team recurve, Jessica Stretton and Nathan MacQueen won silver in the mixed team compound and Rumary and John Cavanagh won silver in the mixed team W1.