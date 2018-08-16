World Para-swimming European Championships: Hannah Russell wins second title in Dublin

Russell won double Paralympic gold at Rio 2016

Britain's Hannah Russell won her second title of the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin with victory in the S12 100m backstroke.

The 22-year-old, who took Paralympic gold at Rio 2016, won by almost five seconds to claim her third successive European title in the event.

Alice Tai won gold in the S8 100m backstroke as British team-mate Megan Richter took silver.

Victory marked 19-year-old Tai's first individual European title.

Zara Mullooly claimed silver in the S10 50m freestyle, while there were bronze medals for Toni Shaw in the S9 100m backstroke, Grace Harvey in the S6 100m backstroke and Stephen Clegg in the S12 100m backstroke.