BBC Sport - Jonnie Peacock: Paralympic sprint champion steps back into training
Peacock back in step for Tokyo 2020
- From the section Disability Sport
Jonnie Peacock has put the sequins and sparkly outfits firmly back in his wardrobe as he sharpens his focus on the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
Double Paralympic gold medallist Peacock, 25, took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year on his supposed year off from competitive athletics.
Now his attention is firmly back on the track, but Peacock told BBC Look East the time spent on the dancefloor has been invaluable for himself and disability sport.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired