World Para-swimming European Championships: Maisie Summers-Newton claims second gold in two days

Maisie Summers-Newton took her second gold in as many days in Dublin

British teenager Maisie Summers-Newton claimed a second gold medal and world record at the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin.

The 16-year-old, who won her medley event on Tuesday, dominated the SB6 100m breaststroke final on Wednesday, winning by almost eight seconds.

"I didn't expect to come here and break two world records," she told BBC Sport.

There was also a second gold of the meeting for Paralympic champion Bethany Firth.

The 22-year-old from Seaforde, County Down, won the SB14 100m backstroke to add to the freestyle title she secured on Tuesday.

Summers-Newton came into the event having set a world record of one minute 33.92 seconds in Sheffield in May.

And she started strongly, building up a comfortable advantage over her rivals, finishing in 1:33.63 with Ellie Simmonds second (1:41.56).

"I wanted to come away with two personal bests," she added.

"I'm definitely relaxed now that those two events are over."

Firth suffered a broken ankle last year and has also been struggling with a shoulder problem which has affected her training.

But she clocked one minute 4.23 seconds to take gold in the S14 100m backstroke, narrowly missing her own world record by 0.18 seconds with team-mate Jessica-Jane Applegate winning silver.

"This season has been up and down so I'm delighted to come here and do my best," she said.

"My backstroke has been going well and I was confident coming in, but I would like to have got the world record."

Bethany Firth (left) and Jessica-Jane Applegate (right) claimed a British one-two in the S14 100m backstroke

Hannah Russell completed the trio of British golds on day three but she had to share victory in the S12 50m freestyle with Germany's Elena Krawzow after both athletes clocked 27.94 seconds.

Russell, 22, who is visually impaired, won gold in the event in Rio and said she had no idea how close her race was.

"I can't see anything around me so when I race it is me against the clock," she said.

"It is a bit weird to do the exact same time, but it is nice to share gold with someone else."

There were also silvers for Jordan Catchpole (men's S14 100m backstroke) and Toni Shaw (women's S9 100m butterfly) while Megan Richter was third in the women's SB7 100m breaststroke.