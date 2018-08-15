World Boccia Championships: David Smith wins individual BC1 gold for Britain
Great Britain's David Smith won individual BC1 gold at the World Boccia Championships at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre.
Smith, Britain's most-decorated boccia player, defeated Kai Sun of China 7-2 in Wednesday's final.
Dutchman Daniel Perez beat Thailand's Witsanu Huadpradit for bronze.
Smith, 29, won Paralympic team gold at Beijing 2008, individual silver and team bronze at London 2012 and individual gold at Rio 2016.
Boccia World Championships
- Played every two years
- 190 players from 33 countries competing in Liverpool
- GB have a 10-strong team
- Mixed sport across four classifications
- BC1, BC2 and BC3 players have cerebral palsy, with BC3 the highest impairment level
- BC4 players have no cerebral palsy
How to follow on the BBC
Venue: Exhibition Centre, Liverpool Dates: 12-18 August
|Coverage: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer) Wed 15 Aug: 09:00-10:15, 11:30-18:30 Thu 16 Aug: 10:00-13:00, 13:30-16:30 Fri 17 Aug: 09:00-12:00, 13:30-15:00, 16:30-18:00 Sat 18 Aug: 09:00-18:45