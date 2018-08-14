World Para-swimming European Championships: Maisie Summers-Newton beats Ellie Simmonds for world record

Summers-Newton has been juggling her training with studying for her GCSEs

Sixteen-year-old Maisie Summers-Newton claimed a new world record with victory over five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds at the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin.

Summers-Newton captured gold in the SM6 200m individual medley with Simmonds, who won the event at the London and Rio Paralympics, back in fourth.

The Northampton-based teenager set a time of two minutes 59.60 seconds, beating Simmonds' old mark by 0.21secs.

"I just wanted to give it everything but I can't believe it," she told BBC Sport.

"I was nervous coming to this event but racing in the 50m freestyle on Monday put me in a good place.

"I've been training hard and it all came together."

Simmonds returned to the pool earlier this year after taking a break after the Rio Olympics

Inspired by Simmonds

Summers-Newton, who has been juggling her training with studying for her GCSEs, said Simmonds had been a key figure in her progression.

"Ellie has always been an inspiration to me," she said. "It is great to race against her but to beat her is a bit surreal.

"She was the one who helped me start competitive swimming."

Summers-Newton goes again on Wednesday in the SB6 100m breaststroke, an event where she is ranked number one in Europe.

Simmonds, who took a break from the sport after Rio but returned to the pool earlier this year, missed out on a medal in the event for the first time since the Beijing Paralympics.

But despite the disappointment, the 23-year-old was quick to pay tribute to her younger rival.

"I'm so happy for Maisie," she said.

"We have some great swimmers coming through in the S6 category and it is good for the team and will push us forward."

Hamer adds to his successes

Tom Hamer added the European S14 200m freestyle crown to his Commonwealth title with another record-breaking swim as he beat team-mate Jordan Catchpole to gold.

Hamer, who turns 20 on Thursday, had looked vulnerable in the heats but he showed his class in the final with a new world record of 1:55.71, an improvement of 0.17 on the mark he set to win on the Gold Coast in April.

"I've had two major competitions this year and won both and set world records in both which is incredible," he said.

"I feel a bit out of shape after the Commonwealths but I'm really happy with that swim and it shows there is more in the tank."

In the women's S14 race, Bethany Firth led home a British one-two-three with Jessica-Jane Applegate taking silver and Louise Fiddes third.

Lewis White claimed silver in the S9 100m freestyle while there were bronzes for Scottish pair Andrew Mullen (S5 50m backstroke) and 15-year-old Toni Shaw (women's S9 100m freestyle).