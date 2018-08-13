World Para-swimming European Championships: Quin retains SB14 100m breaststroke title

Quin also won gold at the 2016 European Championships in Madeira

World Para-swimming European Championships Venue: Dublin Dates: 13-20 August Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website and coverage on BBC TV and BBC Radio 5 live

Scott Quin lived up to his tag as the Flying Scotsman to retain his men's SB14 100m breaststroke title at the World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin.

The 28-year-old from Edinburgh led home team-mate Conner Morrison as Great Britain won six medals on day one.

"I have swam better but sometimes you have to dig deep," Quin told BBC Sport.

"The work I have done with my sport psychologist has helped me and I am a fighter."

Quin's last major international was the 2016 Rio Paralympics where he finished second behind GB team-mate Aaron Moores.

This time around, he was in third at the halfway point and it looked like he could be heading for disappointment again.

But he finished strongly in one minute 7.21 seconds with 20-year-old Morrison from Aberdeen 0.32secs behind.

Elsewhere, GB debutant Louise Fiddes won her first major international title beating Spanish Paralympic champion Michelle Alonso Morales to gold in the women's SB14 100m breaststroke.

The 17-year-old, who had the fastest time in Europe going into the race, had turned for home in third but, like Quin, finished strongly to beat Morales by 1.38secs with GB team-mate Bethany Firth winning bronze.

"I normally go out slowly and I got nervous when I saw Morales ahead," admitted the teenager.

"But I came back strongly and it is incredible to win gold at my first major international."

Earlier, 17-year-old GB debutant Megan Richter got the better of the fast-finishing Claire Supiot of France to win Britain's first medal of the competition - silver in the SM8 200m individual medley.

Richter led at halfway following a strong backstroke leg and saw Italy's Xenia Francesca Palazzo go past her on the breaststroke leg but she held off Supiot, who represented her country at the 1988 Olympics, by 0.21 seconds.

"My breaststroke isn't so strong so I knew they would come past me but I managed to hold on as much as I could."

"I had to work so hard out there - my legs are just dead now," she said.

Britain's other medal on day one went to Ellie Robinson who won bronze in the women's S6 50m freestyle.