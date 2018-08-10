BBC Sport - Boccia World Championships 2018: Disabled people do not enjoy getting pats on the head - Claire Taggart

Disabled people do not enjoy getting pats on the head - Taggart

Claire Taggart, the first Northern Ireland Boccia athlete to win a British Championship, is now hoping to add a world title at the Boccia World Championships in Liverpool.

Having won gold at the 2015 Boccia European Team and Pairs Championships, Taggart was picked on the ParalympicsGB team for the 2016 Paralympic Games, becoming the first Northern Ireland athlete to compete in boccia at Paralympic level.

BBC NI's Mark Sidebottom went to meet her at her training base at Jordanstown ahead of the start of the World Championships in Liverpool on Sunday, 12 August.

BBC Sport will have live uninterrupted coverage from the Boccia World Championships 13-18 August

