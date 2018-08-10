Boccia: GB aiming to make home advantage pay in Liverpool

David Smith is the reigning Olympic and European champion

Great Britain's 10-strong squad will look to turn home advantage into medals at the World Boccia Championships at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre.

The GB team contains former world champions David Smith and Stephen McGuire, who believes home advantage could be decisive for the GB squad.

"We will need to keep our discipline and focus but we have the athletes to do it," said McGuire.

"We push each other across every classification on a daily basis."

Boccia World Championships Venue: Exhibition Centre, Liverpool Dates: 12-18 August Coverage: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer) Sun 12 Aug: 09:00-19:00 Mon 13 Aug: 09:00-19:45 Tue 14 Aug: 09:00-14:00, 15:15-17:45 Wed 15 Aug: 09:00-10:15, 11:30-18:30 Thu 16 Aug: 10:00-13:00, 13:30-16:30 Fri 17 Aug: 09:00-12:00, 13:30-15:00, 16:30-18:00 Sat 18 Nov: 09:00-18:45

BBC Sport will stream action from all seven days of the tournament on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV.

Smith, GB's most-decorated boccia player, won Paralympic team gold in Beijing, individual silver and team bronze in London and individual gold in Rio.

McGuire won the world title in Beijing two years ago but faces a tough challenge from Hong Kong's Paralympic champion Yuk Wing Leung and Thailand's Pornchok Larypen.

Boccia World Championships

Played every two years

190 players from 33 countries competing in Liverpool

GB have a 10-strong team

Mixed sport across four classifications

BC1, BC2 and BC3 players have cerebral palsy, with BC3 the highest impairment level

BC4 players have no cerebral palsy

Claire Taggart won gold in the 2017 European Championships

GB's leaders in Liverpool

David Smith (29, BC1): Has been playing since the age of six and won Paralympic gold in Rio two years ago

Clare Taggart (23, BC2): Northern Ireland's Taggart won European gold after being reclassified from BC4

Stephen McGuire (27, BC4): The Scot is the reigning world and European title-holder and made his Paralympic debut in London