Wheelchair Rugby: GB miss out on finals at World Championships

Jim Roberts is one of the key figures for the GB team

The Great Britain wheelchair rugby team missed out on a place at a first major world final after an agonising defeat to Australia in the World Championships semi-finals.

The GB side, in the last four of the Worlds for the first time since 2006, lost 59-57 in Sydney.

Australia's Ryley Batt and Chris Bond kept their side ahead to set up a final with Japan.

GB will face world number two side United States on Friday for bronze.

When the sides met in the pool stages, GB, who are ranked fifth in the world, lost 47-41. A bronze would be a best finish at a World Championship or Paralympic Games.

There was never more than a goal or two in it throughout a tense match against the Australians.

The home side led 30-28 at the break after a tight first half and the second half was equally close.

Wheelchair rugby lost its UK Sport funding after failing to win a Paralympic medal in Rio but the sport was given some support to compete at the tournament.

Ireland will face New Zealand in the play-off for 11th and 12th place.