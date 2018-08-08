Wheelchair rugby: Great Britain reach World Championship semi-finals

By Elizabeth Hudson

BBC Sport

GB wheelchair rugby player Aaron Phipps
Aaron Phipps is back in the GB set-up after taking a break following London 2012

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team have reached the World Championship semi-finals for the first time since 2006 with a 47-41 victory over France.

Paul Shaw's side, ranked fifth in the world, needed to beat the French to reach the last four in Sydney.

They led 25-20 at the break after a big second quarter and were 36-33 up going into the final quarter.

GB then held on to set up a meeting with Paralympic champions and hosts Australia in Thursday's semi-finals.

After beating Poland in their opening pool match, GB suffered a 47-41 defeat to the United States but recovered well to get the better of Canada (55-43) and Colombia (57-20) before making it four wins out of five against the French.

Wheelchair rugby lost its UK Sport funding after failing to win a Paralympic medal in Rio but the sport was given some support to compete at the tournament in Australia.

