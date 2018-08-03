Para-cycling World Championships: Sarah Storey and Katie Toft win time trial gold

Storey in action at the Para-cycling Road World Championships

Sarah Storey won C5 time trial gold on her international return at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy.

Fourteen-time Paralympic champion Storey, 40, gave birth to her second child, Charlie, in October.

She crossed the line in a time of 18:53.62 with British team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright winning silver.

Britain's Katie Toft also won gold in the C1 time trial while Craig Collis-McCann sealed T2 time trial silver.

Victory marked Toft's second world title of the year having won the individual pursuit title on the track in Brazil in March.

Storey, who also has five-year-old daughter Louisa, was due to compete in March's Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro before an outbreak of yellow fever in the country.

Both she, as a breastfeeding mother, and Charlie were unable to be vaccinated against the disease, so she pulled out to focus on the road season.