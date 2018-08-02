BBC Sport - Determined Doggart's Paralympic dream

Determined Doggart's Paralympic dream

Will Doggart is part of the Irish Wheelchair Rugby team who are competing at the World Championships for the first time.

The Irish team will play Japan in their opening game on 5 August and must also face tournament hosts Australia in Sydney.

Doggart, who broke his neck in a diving accident eight years ago, is also hoping to help the team to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

"I wasn't great at any sport before my injury but I loved sport, I was very knowledgeable about sport, so now I can actually use all of the things that I was good at in sport and in my life and suddenly there's a sport that fits me," said Doggart.

Determined Doggart's Paralympic dream

