World Equestrian Games: Lee Pearson named in GB Para-dressage squad

Lee Pearson won one gold and one silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016

Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Lee Pearson has been named in Great Britain's Para-dressage squad for the World Equestrian Games.

The 44-year old, who has won 37 medals during his 19-year career, took a break from the sport in 2017.

He is joined in the squad by Natasha Baker, who won three gold medals in Rio, four-time Paralympic medallist Sophie Wells and Erin Orford.

The event, which take place in North Carolina, begins on 11 September.