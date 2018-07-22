London Anniversary Games: Kare Adenegan & Sophie Hahn set world records

Kare Adenegan celebrates beating Hannah Cockroft and setting a T34 100m world record

Great British wheelchair racer Kare Adenegan set a huge new world record in the T34 100m at the Anniversary Games.

The 17-year-old shattered compatriot Hannah Cockcroft's mark of 17.18 seconds with a searing time of 16.80 at London Stadium.

It was the first of the day's two British world records, with world and Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn improving her own T37/38 200m mark.

The 21-year-old clocked 25.93 seconds in a comfortable victory.

That improved on the previous record of 26.11, which she set last summer.

Fellow Britons Ali Smith (28.43) and Bethany Tucker (30.52) came second and third respectively in Sunday's race.

Adenegan, who was inspired to take up the sport after watching Cockcroft at the London 2012 Paralympics, had lowered her personal best to 17.37 earlier this season.

She won three medals at last year's World Para-athletics Championships in London - a 100m silver alongside third-place finishes in the 400m and 800m.

Cockroft came second to Adenegan on Sunday, clocking 17.55.